Opening statements begin in Pelham murder trial

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Opening statements began Tuesday at a murder trial stemming from two shooting deaths in Pelham.

Horace “Chucky” Ross III is facing two counts of malice murder in connection to the deaths of Dennarius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23.

The two men died after a shooting happened on Cannon Street in Pelham in December 2018.

In October 2019, a mistrial was declared on the malice murder charges Ross was facing after a jury was unable to reach a verdict. At the same trial, Ross was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

In its opening statements, the defense argued that the incident was a case of self-defense.

The defense argued that the victims were aggressive towards Ross and that he had no motive. The defense also argued that there may have been a second gun at the incident.

The prosecution argued that four men were hanging out and were “pursued” by Ross, ending up in two of them being fatally shot.

Prosecutors argued that Ross stopped a car near them and started arguing with them.

The incident, prosecutors argued, involved only one gun and that gun was Ross’.

Barcardi Griffin took the witness stand Tuesday morning.

Griffin was shot in the leg during the December incident. Griffin testified Ross was the only one there that had a gun.

During Griffin’s testimony, one of Freeman’s family members emotionally left the courtroom and returned shortly after.

The trial is still ongoing. We will provide updates as the trial progresses.

