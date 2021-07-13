Ask the Expert
More showers and storms for the week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms ignited as expected this afternoon. A few storms were strong to severe with heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds. There’re several reports of thunderstorm wind damage in Lowndes and Cook Counties. Rain gradually ends around midnight, otherwise variably cloudy with more storms flaring up tomorrow but a little later in the afternoon. This active weather pattern continues through the week then tapers off a bit with more sunshine for the weekend.

Summer heat and humidity dominates as highs top upper 80s-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

