Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide

Breaking news
Breaking news(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in North Georgia Tuesday morning in connection to a Sunday Albany homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Tyrone Davis, 30, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Murray Scott, 27. Scott died after being shot multiple times on Sunday, according to APD.

Davis was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Region Fugitive Taskforce at a Newnan apartment complex around 10:30 a.m.

APD said Davis is in the Coweta County Jail.

Police said the motive in the incident is still under investigation.

The victim’s brother was also shot, police said.

The Sunday homicide marks the 11th homicide in Albany this year, according to APD.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court
The indictment is not an admission of guilt
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme
Banks is in the Tift Co. jail
Death investigation underway in Tifton
Captain Anthony Rogers also said they aren't sure about how the semi truck driver is doing...
Two men charged following May Dougherty Co. crash

Latest News

UGA Tifton to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
UGA Tifton to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Sumter County
2 juveniles in custody after Sumter Co. entering auto investigation
Horace “Chucky” Ross III is standing trial in connection to the deaths of Dennarius Johnson,...
Opening statements begin in Pelham murder trial
WALB Interactive
Interactive: Tracking 2021 homicide cases in Dougherty Co.