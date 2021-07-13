Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in North Georgia Tuesday morning in connection to a Sunday Albany homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Tyrone Davis, 30, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Murray Scott, 27. Scott died after being shot multiple times on Sunday, according to APD.

Davis was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Region Fugitive Taskforce at a Newnan apartment complex around 10:30 a.m.

APD said Davis is in the Coweta County Jail.

Police said the motive in the incident is still under investigation.

The victim’s brother was also shot, police said.

The Sunday homicide marks the 11th homicide in Albany this year, according to APD.

