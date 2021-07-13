GBI: Albany woman arrested in Tifton house party fatal shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is behind bars after a shooting at a Tifton house party that left one dead and others injured, according to the Georgia Burau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said Alexis Danielle Banks, 22, was arrested Saturday for felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Banks is currently in the Crisp County Jail.

On Friday, around 11:22 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a shooting investigation involving multiple victims in the 4800 block of Union Road.

A press release said a house party was being held at the location when the shooting happened. When law enforcement arrived, Jada Golson, 23, had been shot. Golson later died at the hospital.

Chadwick Sears, 31, and Tenaya Ladale Hill, 20, also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

Golson’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

