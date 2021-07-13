Ask the Expert
Showers and storms are back for your Tuesday.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The rainy July is still going to continue because a upper level tough that is stretching from Ohio to the Tennessee River Valley is still going to be influencing our weather pattern. This means that showers and thunderstorms will continue as we head into the next couple of days.

However, the pattern changes a little bit as a tropical wave moving from east to west pulls in our next chances for showers and thunderstorms into the end of this work week. Highs will remain in the low to middle 90′s’ so no signs of relief are likely during this period. As high pressure builds back into the are, we should see some drier weather going into the next weekend. Sadly, we will not get rid of rain chances whatsoever. Storm will remain likely during this period, but will not be as high as those temperatures. We will see the middle 90′s make an appearance during the weekend.

Increased rain chances will return starting on Monday and into the the next work week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

