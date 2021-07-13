Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. jury convicts armed robber in first post-pandemic trial

Dougherty County Courthouse (Source: WALB)
Dougherty County Courthouse (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Dougherty County held its first jury trial and verdict against a defendant for armed robbery since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“On the second-year anniversary of his two armed robberies against two business establishments and their employees in Albany, a Dougherty County jury took just two hours to find Thomas James Daniel guilty of all eight felony counts charged against him,” said Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards. “And this sends a clear and unmistakable message to all would-be criminals using a gun that their violent acts will be prosecuted by this office to the full extent of the law.”

Read More:
Albany police: Suspect in Friday armed robberies in custody, warrants issued

The jury found Daniel committed two separate armed robberies in two locations, one on Mock Road and another on Dawson Road, nearly two hours later on July 12, 2019. Daniel used a handgun when the victims were alone at their businesses on that day, and he ordered them to turn over money, which they did. He then ordered the victims to another part of the business to conceal them from public view and to avoid his apprehension.

Daniel was previously convicted of felonies in Georgia and Kentucky and was sentenced Tuesday as a recidivist to life in prison without the possibility of parole shortly after the jury verdict.

In all, Daniel was convicted on all of his 10-count indictments including two counts of:

  • Armed robbery
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Kidnapping
  • False Imprisonment
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

“The work of your District Attorney’s Office has continued throughout the pandemic,” Edwards said. “But we exist to serve the citizens of our community in the prosecution of crimes, and today, we did that without missing a beat.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court
The indictment is not an admission of guilt
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme
Banks is in the Tift Co. jail
Death investigation underway in Tifton
Captain Anthony Rogers also said they aren't sure about how the semi truck driver is doing...
Two men charged following May Dougherty Co. crash

Latest News

Alexis Banks
GBI: Albany woman arrested in Tifton house party fatal shooting
UGA Tifton to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
UGA Tifton to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Breaking news
Man arrested in connection to Sunday Albany homicide
Sumter County
2 juveniles in custody after Sumter Co. entering auto investigation