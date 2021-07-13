Debate continues to heat up over Albany’s saggy pants ordinance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners said they don’t plan to review a controversial ordinance after activists complained that it promotes discrimination.

Members of the NAACP and Activist James Pratt asked for the rule to be repealed.

WALB News 10 took a look at the demographics of those being cited and how that compared to total population numbers.

The ordinance was first created in 2010. Since then, over 1,300 citations have gone out.

The saggy pants ordinance falls under the public indecency portion of the city’s municipal code. It bans people from wearing pants below their waistline.

The Albany City Commission considered repealing the ordinance last year, but voted 6-1 to keep it. Commissioner Jon Howard voted in favor.

“As a commissioner and citizen of this community I feel that when you go into a store or a restaurant you want to sit down and enjoy your meal, and you don’t want to see someone with saggy pants hanging down or whatever,” Howard said.

WALB News 10 took a close look at data from the Albany Police Department’s crime analyst, ranging from after the law went into effect until now.

It says 88% of violations have gone to Black males. They account for nearly 1,200 of over 1,300 citations.

The latest data from the U.S. Census says Albany’s Black male and female population combined sits around 74%.

Commissioner Demetrius Young was the only commissioner to vote against the ordinance. He says the law has a disproportionate effect.

“Most people have to understand this point: any law, whether it’s intentional or not, that has a disproportionate effect on one group of people is inherently discriminatory,” Young said. “That’s the law.”

Howard said the rules may be reconsidered in the future but there’s no need to hurry.

“I think the pulse of the commission is to wait a while then we may consider bringing it up for another vote,” Howard said. “It’s nothing that we really want to rush into anymore.”

In the meantime, Young says the city could be opening itself up to legal trouble.

“Where the city is put in a situation to be dragged into court for a law that has a discriminatory effect, I think that’s been the case around the country where the law has been challenged,” he added.

Young referred to different rulings across the United States that declared the law unconstitutional.

First-time violators are fined $25.

