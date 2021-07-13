Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coke Zero, one of Coca-Cola’s most popular drinks, is getting a makeover.

There will be a change in the look of the can and the taste of the beverage.

The company is altering the recipe to make it taste more like Coca-Cola Classic.

It will still use artificial sweeteners to keep the calories down.

As for the appearance, the can will be all red going forward, instead of red and black.

The new version of Coke Zero will roll out in the U.S. in July and Canada in September.

Some international markets have already received the updated product.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court
The indictment is not an admission of guilt
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme
Banks is in the Tift Co. jail
Death investigation underway in Tifton
Captain Anthony Rogers also said they aren't sure about how the semi truck driver is doing...
Two men charged following May Dougherty Co. crash

Latest News

Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
UGA Tifton to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
UGA Tifton to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout