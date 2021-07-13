Ask the Expert
2 juveniles in custody after Sumter Co. entering auto investigation

Sumter County
Sumter County(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles are in custody Tuesday after several entering autos throughout the county were investigated, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the juveniles, ages 13 and 15, are facing multiple charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at (229) 924-4094.

