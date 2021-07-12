Ask the Expert
Valdosta first responders injured while responding to fallen power line call

Generic image
Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Valdosta police and firefighters responded to a call of a power line down on Madison Highway near Dampier Street.

As they arrived on the scene to check the line, a vehicle drove near it causing the line to fall farther towards the responding firefighters and police officer.

Three firefighters and one officer received injuries on the scene and were taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

