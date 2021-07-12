Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Vaccination rates low in southwest Georgia as cases increase

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A study from Georgetown University pinpoints southwest Georgia as part of a COVID cluster.

The Georgetown study and the southwest Georgia public health director both say vaccinations here are at a stand still.

Southwest Georgia health director Dr. Charles Ruis says the Georgetown study is correct.

Vaccination rates are not high enough and it’s leading to the continued spread of COVID-19.

“Our vaccination rates are lower than we would prefer, but of course that’s true for the entire state of Georgia,” Dr. Ruis said.

Dr. Ruis says only about 39% of Georgians have been fully vaccinated with about 44% receiving at least one shot.

With vaccines available through public health, Archbold Medical Center, most pharmacies and even church groups, Dr. Ruis says he doesn’t know how else to reach the community.

Some of the lowest vaccination rates are among people in their 20s.

“Only about 20 to 22% of that group has had even one vaccination,” he said.

“For me being vaccinated, getting the vaccine, was a no-brainer,” said Jennifer Davis, who caught COVID-19 back in December.

Davis says she’s hoping people will get the vaccine so they don’t struggle with lingering effects as she has.

“I’m still going through some things with COVID, you know. My smell and taste are still off,” she said.

Davis says the vaccine is saving lives and she says that’s reason enough for everyone to get it.

“If the vaccine can help people not to have to suffer from the things that I’m having to go through, I definitely would recommend it,” Davis shared.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court
The indictment is not an admission of guilt
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme
Banks is in the Tift Co. jail
Death investigation underway in Tifton
Captain Anthony Rogers also said they aren't sure about how the semi truck driver is doing...
Two men charged following May Dougherty Co. crash

Latest News

WALB Interactive
Interactive: Tracking 2021 homicide cases in Dougherty Co.
WALB
Boys & Girls Club of Albany works to raise $30k
WALB
Death investigation underway in Tifton
WALB
New playground equipment coming to Radium Springs Overlook Park
WALB
ARC of SWGA plans to celebrate 31st anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act