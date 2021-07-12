Ask the Expert
Reapportionment town hall meeting set for Albany

Georgia Legislature
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee, chaired by State Representative Bonnie Rich (R-Suwanee), and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, chaired by State Senator John F. Kennedy (R-Macon), will hold their next series of joint town hall hearings.

Albany’s meeting is set for Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Albany State University (West Campus Theater, Building J)

Members of the committees will hear and receive input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process. For these meetings, members of the public are invited to speak and can sign up to speak at the meeting location starting at 4:30 p.m. outside of the meeting room. Testimony should be between 2 – 5 minutes. Time limits are subject to change depending on how many individuals sign up to speak.

Georgia residents may also submit written testimony via an online form; to submit a written comment, please click here. These in-person public hearings will be live-streamed and archived here.

The committees will also hold a virtual town hall hearing on Friday, July 30. Additional details for this virtual meeting will be announced separately.

