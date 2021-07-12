New playground equipment coming to Radium Springs Overlook Park

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New playground equipment is coming to Radium Springs. The Dougherty County Commission plans to accept a bid for construction at its next regular commission meeting. Public Works is requesting the equipment to give kids more options.

There is currently workout equipment in the Overlook area of the park.

“I’ve gotten complaints that the kids are playing on the equipment. Kids do need exercise, but not the kind where you’re lifting weights and stuff,” said Public Works Director, Chucky Mathis.

He hopes the commission will officially approve moving forward next regular meeting.

Chucky Mathis is the Dougherty County Dir. of Public Works. (WALB)

“Once it’s approved, we’ve already talked to the contractor and they’re standing by for that purchase order,” he said.

The equipment will be funded through SPLOST, so there is a level of community buy-in.

“It doesn’t come out of our general fund so we’re not competing for funding. And SPLOST means everyone is helping to pay for this,” he said.

When the bid contract is approved, they can start working on a construction timeline.

