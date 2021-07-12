Ask the Expert
Lowndes Health Dept. hosts ‘Back to School Bash’ for vaccinations

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With a new school year approaching, Lowndes County Health Department wants to make sure all kids have their vaccines.

To make it easier for parents, they’re hosting a “Back-To-School Bash.”

“They are required for them to attend school and we are trying to offer this now so it’s not such a rush and people don’t have to wait. It is a requirement for them to attend Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools,” said Kim Davis, RN County Nurse Manager for Lowndes County Health Department.

If your child’s vaccines are not up to date, they will not be allowed to attend.

Immunizations needed may include Tdap, meningococcal, the human papillomavirus, Chickenpox, hepatitis B, amongst others.

For parents with a child entering 11th grade this year, there’s a new requirement.

“There is a change this year for 11th graders, they are required to get the meningococcal vaccine before their 16th birthdays,” said Davis.

Eleventh graders will need proof of a meningococcal booster shot unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday.

Students entering the 7th grade also need proof of one dose of meningococcal vaccine and one dose of Tdap booster.

Ear, eye, and dental screenings are also available during the event.

Each child who receives their vaccines will get a goodie bag and snacks.

The event will last until Friday this week at the Lowndes County Health Department.

There will be another one from July 26-30.

The health department encourages parents to make an appointment but walk-ins will be accepted.

For more information on the back-to-school bash and to schedule your appointment, call the Lowndes County Health Department at (229) 333-5257.

