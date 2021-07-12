Ask the Expert
Fitzgerald Ben-Hill County Chamber of Commerce hosts job fair

Bring several resume copies and dress for success.
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Fitzgerald Ben-Hill County Chamber of Commerce is working to combat the workforce crisis.

They’re hosting a job fair and networking event on July 13 from 4-7 p.m.

The job fair takes place tomorrow at Mike Ellis Gym from 4-7p.m.
They’re calling for anyone looking for their first job, reentering the job force, or looking to make a career change.

The Chamber CEO and President Melissa Dark said positions are available with big industries, small businesses, nonprofits, and in the medical field.

Melissa Dark, Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO
“As federal unemployment benefits are coming to a close, we’re excited to hopefully see some people who are ready to come out and feel safe to enter the workforce again. We want to make sure that we’re there to connect those men and women with employers who desperately need jobs filled,” said Dark.

She said an interview room will be on site.

They hope some will get hired on the spot.

The job fair is at the Mike Ellis Gym at 601 W. Cypress Street in Fitzgerald.

Bring several resume copies and dress for success.

