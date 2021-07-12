Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

The chances for showers and storms remain
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We hold on to shower and thunderstorms chances as the moisture in the atmosphere remains elevated through our Monday. The next chances for showers will remain the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the low 90′s and low 70′s overnight. We will continue to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week as a high pressure system remains in place over the west. This will help drive in more and more moisture over the next several days. None of the storms over the next several days should feature severe weather, but some of them could pack a punch with very breezy winds and lots of lightning. The good news is that we are not expecting to see the chance for elevated rain chances heading into the next weekend. Temperatures will rise from the low 90′s to the mid 90′s some days, but lows will stay in the middle 70′s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Gavel on wooden block
3 indicted in Moultrie fight that led to baby’s death
Crime scene
Teen injured after Albany shooting
Captain Anthony Rogers also said they aren't sure about how the semi truck driver is doing...
Two men charged following May Dougherty Co. crash
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
New Ga. law expands protection for victims in an abusive relationship

Latest News

Monday's Morning Forecast 07/12/21
Monday's Morning Forecast 07/12/21
WALB First Alert Weather
Unsettled weather next week
More rain and storms next week
Sunday 6pm First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather