ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We hold on to shower and thunderstorms chances as the moisture in the atmosphere remains elevated through our Monday. The next chances for showers will remain the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the low 90′s and low 70′s overnight. We will continue to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week as a high pressure system remains in place over the west. This will help drive in more and more moisture over the next several days. None of the storms over the next several days should feature severe weather, but some of them could pack a punch with very breezy winds and lots of lightning. The good news is that we are not expecting to see the chance for elevated rain chances heading into the next weekend. Temperatures will rise from the low 90′s to the mid 90′s some days, but lows will stay in the middle 70′s.

