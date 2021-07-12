Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post. It was reportedly found mostly in men over the age of 50.

Officials say the benefit of getting the vaccine outweigh any risk.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Gavel on wooden block
3 indicted in Moultrie fight that led to baby’s death
Captain Anthony Rogers also said they aren't sure about how the semi truck driver is doing...
Two men charged following May Dougherty Co. crash
Crime scene
Teen injured after Albany shooting
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
New Ga. law expands protection for victims in an abusive relationship

Latest News

Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations
The victim was shot in the head....
Albany man shot Friday night
The indictment is not an admission of guilt
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme
A car drove the entrance of Bee Back Liquor on Gillionville Road late Thursday afternoon.
Car drives through Albany business