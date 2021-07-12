Death investigation underway in Tifton

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a shooting death that happened this weekend.

Jada Golson, 23, was shot and pronounced dead at Southwell Hospital Saturday morning after an incident Friday night at a home in the 4800 block of Union Road.

Two others were being treated for gunshot wounds, and they survived.

Central Avenue becomes Union Road, headed towards Lenox.

An autopsy on Golson’s body is set for this week at GBI Headquarters in Decatur.

