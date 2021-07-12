Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Coffee Regional announce new visitor restrictions

Coffee Regional Medical Center announce visitor restrictions
Coffee Regional Medical Center announce visitor restrictions(Coffee Regional Medical Center)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Due to an increase in COVID-positive patients and the presence of the Delta variant in the community, Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is restricting patient visitation, effective immediately.

The following restrictions are in place:

  • Only the spouse or significant other of new mothers will be allowed.
  • The parent/caregiver of patients under the age of 18, court-appointed guardians of patients, or those needing special care will be allowed in the hospital at this time.
  • All patients 18 and over will not be permitted visitors unless otherwise approved by clinical leadership. CRMC said they acknowledge that there will be circumstances where family members need to be together, and will compassionately address those circumstances.

The hospital said they encourage those wishing to speak with a patient to call the patient on their cell phone or the hospital room phone.

If you or an immediate family member are ill and require immediate medical intervention, please report to the emergency room or call 911. Those patients will be directed from there by CRMC staff.

If you arrive at the hospital before 7 a.m., you must use the emergency room entrance.

Please be aware that only patients and essential guests will be permitted inside CRMC at this time.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting was on Willow street around 6pm tonight.
1 injured, 1 dead in Albany homicide
Gavel on wooden block
3 indicted in Moultrie fight that led to baby’s death
Captain Anthony Rogers also said they aren't sure about how the semi truck driver is doing...
Two men charged following May Dougherty Co. crash
Crime scene
Teen injured after Albany shooting
Albany Federal Courthouse
8 sentenced for fake checks in Albany Federal Court

Latest News

Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
Albany Area Primary Healthcare said these mobile units will help them serve more patients.
New AAPHC mobile units hitting the road soon
The Scottish Rite Foundation funds the program.
VSU summer program helps students with learning disorders
WALB
AAPHC mobile units hitting the road soon