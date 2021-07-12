Coffee Regional announce new visitor restrictions

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Due to an increase in COVID-positive patients and the presence of the Delta variant in the community, Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is restricting patient visitation, effective immediately.

The following restrictions are in place:

Only the spouse or significant other of new mothers will be allowed.

The parent/caregiver of patients under the age of 18, court-appointed guardians of patients, or those needing special care will be allowed in the hospital at this time.

All patients 18 and over will not be permitted visitors unless otherwise approved by clinical leadership. CRMC said they acknowledge that there will be circumstances where family members need to be together, and will compassionately address those circumstances.

The hospital said they encourage those wishing to speak with a patient to call the patient on their cell phone or the hospital room phone.

If you or an immediate family member are ill and require immediate medical intervention, please report to the emergency room or call 911. Those patients will be directed from there by CRMC staff.

If you arrive at the hospital before 7 a.m., you must use the emergency room entrance.

Please be aware that only patients and essential guests will be permitted inside CRMC at this time.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.