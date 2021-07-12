City of Valdosta Public Works introduces new e-recycling drop site

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Recycling and re-purposing, City of Valdosta is on a mission to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill.

One of their programs, the bi-annual Electronic Recycling Drop-Off Event was so successful, they decided to implement a new drop-off site that will be made available more often.

If you have any old TVs, computers, or any electronics that you no longer want, the new site will be located at the City of Valdosta Public Works Building.

City opens drop-off site for electronic recycling. (WALB)

It’s open on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A city public works employee will be there to assist.

”It’s great to have this option here available and lessens the chance of someone getting tired of it sitting in the garage or sitting in the closet or anything like that and It’ll potentially end up in a garbage can or on the side of the road. It’s illegal material we don’t like to see. So anytime we get to keep things like that, recyclables out of the landfills, it’s a great opportunity,” said Anthony Musgrove, Valdosta operations superintendent.

This service is free and open to both city and county residents.

A company from Jacksonville comes once a month and collects the electronics.

City opens drop-off site for electronic recycling. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.