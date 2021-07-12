Ask the Expert
Camilla airport shows off new hangars

The City Council has been working on this $140,000 project since February.
The City Council has been working on this $140,000 project since February.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla’s airport is getting two brand new hangars, which could bring new industries to the townm and more job opportunities to the airport.

The City Council has been working on the $140,000 project since February.

Camilla City Council said the Georgia Department of Transportation and The Federal Aviation Administration will be paying for the other hangar, which means it will not cost the local taxpayers.

Camilla's airport is getting two brand new hangars, bringing more job opportunities to the...
Camilla's airport is getting two brand new hangars, bringing more job opportunities to the airport.

The open space near the nearly completed hangar will be where the free hangar will be placed.

City Manager Steve Sykes details how this will benefit the city.

“This gives us an extra resource to attract and recruit existing business, to grow or new business to locate here,” said Sykes.

City Manager, Steve Sykes said the Georgia Department of Transportation and The Federal...
City Manager, Steve Sykes said the Georgia Department of Transportation and The Federal Aviation Administration will be paying for the other hangar, which means it will be free

Sykes said this hangar should be complete by November of this year.

He added that they are planning to create a new terminal at the Camilla airport next.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

