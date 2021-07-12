The Busch brothers battled for victory lane at the Quaker State 400

HAMPTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a battle of the Busch brothers at the Quaker State 400 here at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Kyle and Kurt Busch led the field for the majority of the race. Kyle took stage one and then older brother Kurt took control after that, going on to win the Quaker state 400.

For Georgia native Chase Elliot, he’d work his way up from the middle of the pack to snag a top 10 finish.

Kurt Busch captured his first win of the 2021 season, his fourth at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After trailing Kyle in stage one Kurt would go on to led the field for a total of 144 laps.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: WALB)

But the battle for the lead grew intense in the final laps. And if you ask Kyle, Kurt’s teammate, Ross Chastain, cost him a chance at victory lane.

Reporter, “Kyle did Ross slow you up intentionally because Kurt was his teammate?”

Kyle, who took second place at the Quaker State 400 responded, “No question man. He turned right in order to get right in front of me, it’s racing man, you can do whatever the hell you want it’s just going to come back on ya. For a whole two laps you know I just killed the tires, trying to get turned underneath him. You can’t just change direction and when I tried to change direction, he watched his mirror and changed direction with me so you just stomp on the break and air block, it’s pathetic.”

Kurt added, “You know Ross would never hold a leader up like that unless his teammate was running second. So great teamwork from the gnassi guys, this will be good. He’s going to say he had me and Chastain, he’s going to be cussing him for a while/ I’ve got my teammates back, you know Chastain did a perfect job to help me win this race. It’s good banter, should be alive and we’ll with whatever teammates can do to affect a race and two brothers going at it on an old surface like this.”

A battle well worth it for Kurt who wins for the first time here in 2021. A win that also secures a spot in the Round of 16. The 4th win for the older Busch here at AMS in his career, was a special one, and to do it over little bro, feels that much better.

“To beat my little brother and have it here on this old surface,” said Kurt. I’ve been coming here a long time and I kept asking the track one more for me, one more for this old guy. I’ll dance with you, help me out Atlanta Motor Speedway and she was great to run with on this old asphalt. So I really respected it. My first time here I missed the race, I didn’t even qualify, and then now to go out a winner on this old asphalt means a lot to me and this team,” Kurt added.

“You know us being where we were I thought that it was pretty good. It was pretty fun to run up there and be contenders all day long, it just sucks to finish second you know. You got a goal in mind and you want to get there and you finish second and that ain’t helping your goal,” said Kyle.

Kyle continued, “So, we ran up front most of the day and won the first stage, second in the second stage, second in the end, came off of pit road with the lead there on the final stop, though we had the race in hand and just gave it away.”

And for Chase Elliott, he led the field to the green.

Chase Elliott starting on the pole for the Quaker State 400 at @amsupdates pic.twitter.com/RfRl3HCDPl — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) July 11, 2021

Sunday he was in search of his first win at AMS. After leading the field through the first 13 laps, Kyle would overtake him.

During the competition caution, the lead lap cars pitted to get four fresh tires.

Elliott slid in his box and returned to the track in 18th. He’d drop back a few more spots before making his way towards the front of the pack. He’d finished inside the top 10 at 7.

So, joining his father bill as the only Georgia-born driver to win at AMS will have to wait until next season.

Chase Elliott led field to the green at Quaker State 400 (Source: WALB)

Kurt captured six playoff points after his performance.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.