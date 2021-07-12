Ask the Expert
Boys & Girls Club of Albany works to raise $30k

The Boys and Girls Club of Albany needs $30,000 to keep their support a boy, support a girl...
The Boys and Girls Club of Albany needs $30,000 to keep their support a boy, support a girl campaign going.
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Albany needs $30,000 to keep their “Support a Boy, Support a Girl” campaign going.

The CEO said they’re about a third of the way there, with nearly 50 days to go.

Marvin Laster said nearly 90 percent of the young people they serve receive some type of scholarship to attend.

He said all money from this campaign goes directly towards supporting a member.

Laster said their mission is to never turn a child away for their inability to pay.

Marvin Laster, CEO Boys&Girls Club of Albany
Marvin Laster, CEO Boys&Girls Club of Albany

“It costs us about $1,000 a year to serve one child. On average, our young people pay less than $250 a year. Our job, my job, as well as the board job, is for us to raise that $750 a year per kid gap that is needed,” said Laster.

This fundraiser ends September 1.

If you’d like to donate or get involved, you can visit their website.

