ARC of SWGA plans to celebrate 31st anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Advocacy Resource Center of Southwest Georgia works to support people with disabilities
Advocacy Resource Center of Southwest Georgia works to support people with disabilities(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Advocacy Resource Center of Southwest Georgia works to support people with disabilities. July 23-24, they’re celebrating the 31st Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

They hope this event raises awareness for people with disabilities and highlights the need to make jobs and environments accessible.

ARC has been Supporting people with disabilities since 1963.
ARC has been Supporting people with disabilities since 1963.(WALB)

ARC Director, DeAnna Julien, said the law enacted in 1990 is integral in supporting people with disabilities.

“To have the same rights as everyone else to work where they want to work to have accessibility measures to wherever they want to work. Have accommodations to live where they want to live and do the things that some of us take for granted every now and then,” said Julien.

Before her time as director, she worked as a special education teacher and transition coordinator.

As a transition coordinator, she would work to get high school grads into the workplace, or secondary education.

“What I saw is that there’s a huge gap in students exiting high school and being able to receive the supports to become part of our community,” said Julien.

Her transition into executive director gave her a bigger platform to help people with disabilities.

DeAnna Julien Executive Director
DeAnna Julien Executive Director(WALB)

“To help advocate for individuals and be a bigger voice of supporting individuals with disabilities to live their best lives and do what they want to do,” said Julien.

She hopes access for people with disabilities will become something built into the system, not an extra hurdle.

“We want those invisible accommodations so that people fit into our community just like anybody else. It’s just a normal occurrence that it’s not constantly a job or that it’s paid support, so it becomes those natural supports that are part of our community,” said Julien.

