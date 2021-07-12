Albany man shot Friday night

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Late Friday night, Albany Police were called to the 1200 block of West Highland Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault, and found a man shot in the head.

A woman there said she was the victim’s girlfriend, and he has no problems with anyone and is not gang-affiliated. The officer saw a black 1999 Honda Accord parked in the yard with multiple gunshots, and that was the victim’s car.

At the hospital, the victim said he came to the intersection of Willow Street and Gillespie Ave. when he heard gunshots and felt something strike his face. He stated that he then ducked and noticed he had been shot in the head. He said that the car drove off and he could not see which direction the car went or the description of the car.

He thinks that the people in the car were shooting at the two individuals standing on the corner and he got caught in the crossfire. He stated that he has no problems with anyone.

This case remains active and has been forwarded to Investigations.

