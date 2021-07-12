Ask the Expert
2 arrested following May shooting in Valdosta

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after a shooting in May that left one person injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Police said on May 21, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Giddens Drive after E911 received several calls regarding someone being shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with several gunshots wounds to his body. Officers gave the victim first aid until EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives said they determined that the victim had been in an argument with Vivian Davis, 35, and Aaron Bethay, 32. During the argument, a gun was produced and the victim was shot several times before Davis and Bethay left the scene.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Davis and Bethay for aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Davis was taken into custody on June 14 and Bethay was taken into custody at his residence in Lowndes County on July 12 by the sheriff’s office.

Both suspects are in the Lowndes County Jail.

Police said the victim has been released from the hospital and is still recovering.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

