ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating a homicide and aggravated assault.

It happened in the 400 block of Willow Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two brothers were shot. One brother is injured and the other brother has died.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

