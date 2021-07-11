Unsettled weather next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some are getting relief from the heat as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue popping up Sunday evening. A few strong storms are possible with frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs topped upper 80s to mid 90s but it has felt much hotter. Rain gradually ends through the evening.

More rain and storms likely next week as a weak tropical wave moves into the northeastern Gulf. As it moves away rain chances drop and temperatures rise the end of the week into the weekend. For now tropical development isn’t expected.

Near average temperatures hold with highs low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.