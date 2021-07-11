Two men charged following May Dougherty Co. crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Two men involved in a multiple-vehicle crash that left the third driver in critical condition back in May have been charged.

Dougherty County Police said that one of the drivers is now charged for driving drunk and following too closely. The other driver is being charged for driving with no insurance and misuse of a license plate.

Adam Zinnecker was the man that was driving under the influence.

Dougherty County Police said Adam Zinnecker was arrested after the incident but he has bonded out. (WALB)

Police said he was arrested after the incident but he has bonded out. They said he still has a court hearing coming soon.

In regard to the other driver, Jeremy Conrad, he has two warrants for his arrests.

Officers said the jail doesn’t have any mugshots of him right now.

Dougherty County Police Cpt. Anthony Rogers details how the crash happened.

“He actually struck vehicle two in the rear, which caused vehicle two to run off the roadway, and then his vehicle went in the path of the semi-truck,” said Rogers.

Cpt. Rogers also said they aren’t sure about how the semi-truck driver, Slawomir Zelazko is doing right now. But they know he is not dead.

Zinnercker will have a court hearing soon and they are still looking for Conrad.

Dougherty County Police Captain, Anthony Rogers said Jeremy Conrad has two warrants for his arrests. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.