Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

LSU, Southern University offer full scholarships to spelling bee champion

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -A full scholarship to LSU or Southern University in Baton Rouge awaits 14-year-old spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde.

LSU President William F. Tate took to social media Saturday to offer the young winner a full ride while praising her intellectual excellence.

SUBR President Dr. Ray Belton also posted to Twitter offering Zaila a scholarship plus her own ‘#Zaila Day.’

“Our student leaders, faculty, and alumni look forward meeting with you,” Belton said.

Zaila, from Harvey, La., is the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion and the first Louisiana native to win the event.

The 14-year-old correctly spelled the word murraya.

RELATED STORIES

13-year-old Guinness World Record holder from Harvey wins national spelling bee

African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair

Avant-garde is also a basketball star as well who has appeared in a commercial with Stephen Curry and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. She also hopes to play in the WNBA someday.

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans also offered their congratulations to the Louisiana native.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Teen injured after Albany shooting
Gavel on wooden block
3 indicted in Moultrie fight that led to baby’s death
The victims are expected to recover
Man arrested after two Valdosta women shot
A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
New Ga. law expands protection for victims in an abusive relationship

Latest News

The state attorney's general's office said they receive 20,000 scam call reports a year.
Sweepstakes scam calls are on the rise
Gavel on wooden block
3 indicted in Moultrie fight that led to baby’s death
The City of Thomasville has offered a number of energy-saving tips to consider during the...
City of Thomasville offers energy-saving tips for hot summer months
Crime scene
Teen injured after Albany shooting