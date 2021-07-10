Weekend rain and thunderstorms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms continuing through the evening. A few strong storms are possible with lots of lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms wind down around midnight.

For the weekend heat, humidity and daily showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, variably cloudy with near normal temperatures as highs top the low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

Early week a cold front arrives which increases rain chances Monday. Following the usual pop-up rain and storms each afternoon the rest of the week.

In the tropics, Elsa now a Post Tropical Cyclone. It’ll move over Maine tonight then on to Canada and Newfoundland with strong winds and heavy rain.

