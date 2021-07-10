Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Weekend rain and thunderstorms

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms continuing through the evening. A few strong storms are possible with lots of lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms wind down around midnight.

For the weekend heat, humidity and daily showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, variably cloudy with near normal temperatures as highs top the low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

Early week a cold front arrives which increases rain chances Monday. Following the usual pop-up rain and storms each afternoon the rest of the week.

In the tropics, Elsa now a Post Tropical Cyclone. It’ll move over Maine tonight then on to Canada and Newfoundland with strong winds and heavy rain.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line do not cross
Man in serious condition following Valdosta shooting
The Q's Cakes vending machine in Albany
Albany bakery adds vending machine to serve more customers
A car drove the entrance of Bee Back Liquor on Gillionville Road late Thursday afternoon.
Car drives through Albany business
Ereco Maddox was charged in connection to a molestation incident in Colquitt County.
Atlanta school administrator charged in Colquitt Co. molestation incident
A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam

Latest News

Rain over the weekend
Friday 6pm First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Summertime weather pattern
Thursday's 6pm First Alert Weather