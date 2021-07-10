Teen injured after Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that left one person injured.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 800 block of South Slappey Boulevard.

Police say a 16-year-old was shot in the back and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.