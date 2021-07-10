Teen injured after Albany shooting
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that left one person injured.
It happened around 2 a.m. on the 800 block of South Slappey Boulevard.
Police say a 16-year-old was shot in the back and taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.
