Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Teen injured after Albany shooting

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that left one person injured.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 800 block of South Slappey Boulevard.

Police say a 16-year-old was shot in the back and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
The victims are expected to recover
Man arrested after two Valdosta women shot
A car drove the entrance of Bee Back Liquor on Gillionville Road late Thursday afternoon.
Car drives through Albany business
Cordele PD will have new chief, with the city manager making the change
Cordele to have new PD chief

Latest News

Albany Area Primary Healthcare said these mobile units will help them serve more patients.
New AAPHC mobile units hitting the road soon
Eight kids participated in the annual "Hook A Kid On Golf" program this year.
Annual ‘Hook A Kid On Golf’ program wraps up
The Scottish Rite Foundation funds the program.
VSU summer program helps students with learning disorders
Turner Center Art Park is located right across the street from the main building.
Turner Center Art Park summer music series helps local bands