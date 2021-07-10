New AAPHC mobile units hitting the road soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Healthcare (AAPHC) just purchased two new mobile units. They said these mobile units will help them serve more patients.

COO Clifton Bush said these mobile units can do most services any primary care office in southwest Georgia can do.

They were able to get these units through the Cares Act and other grants.

A patient chair in the mobile unit. (WALB)

He said the units offer medical, dental and optometry services. They’re hoping to add on podiatry in the future.

“When we get too complicated procedures that will have to come back to our office, but again, the community will be able to get most of their services here on our mobile units,” said Bush.

Clifton Bush is the chief operating officer at AAPHC. (WALB)

Already having on-site clinics with the Dougherty County School System, Bush said they will also use the units to service more kids.

“Now, we’ll be able to take those mobile units and park at the school and be able to service the students within the school, which will help keep (up) attendance,” said Bush.

Bush said these units will break down barriers, like transportation, that keep people from getting medical attention.

“We’ll be able to take these mobile units on the road and be able to provide the services at their doorstep’s where they are,” said Bush.

One of the first events the mobile units will be at will be free HIV and AIDS testing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2200 Oglethorpe Blvd. in Albany. (WALB)

These units will be making one of their first appearances on July 27. They will be offering free HIV and AIDS testing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2200 Oglethorpe Blvd. in Albany.

