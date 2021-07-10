ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a very active work week with most days featuring a showers and thunderstorms chance, so it looks like we could use a break. However, we will not be getting rid of the chance for showers and thunderstorms anytime soon. Tonight, we will see some dry time, but the chance for showers will sneak in. Lows fall into the lower 70′s. Sunday keeps a shower chance through the morning, but the best chance for coverage arrives during the afternoon and evening. Highs for Sunday will rest in the lower 90′s. Heading into the work week, we will see an increase in shower and thunderstorm coverage especially as a tropical wave makes it further inland to SGA. This will help drive up those rain chances for most. We do not need the additional rainfall because we are still way above average in rainfall for the year. Temperatures during the new work week will be in the low 90′s for highs and lower 70′s for lows.

