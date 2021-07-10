Annual ‘Hook A Kid On Golf’ program wraps up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eight students were able to show off their new skills Friday as the “Hook A Kid On Golf” program ended.

They spent the week learning golf and life skills.

Many said this was their first time playing golf.

McKenzie Porter, 12, said she’s gained a lot more confidence.

“At first, I was really nervous to do it, but now that I got it, I know I can do it and I can come back and try again,” said Porter.

Kaleb Bavel said this was his first time playing golf, but it won’t be his last.

“It’s a very good camp and when you get older, and you get jobs you have to go play golf sometimes and it’s a good opportunity to have,” said Bavel.

Golf Course Manager Roy Snead agreed with Bavel and said golf is a life skill.

“Golf is one of those types of things it’s a career move. You can get with your friend, play golf at work or just get with your colleagues to play. Most companies like for you to play golf anyway. It’s just a fun game to play,” said Snead.

After the event was canceled last year, Snead said he thought about some ways to make camp about more than just golf.

“We had some new speakers who came in this year. They spoke about how you should behave in the community, how you should behave on the course, and how you should behave at home. It’s to empower and to engage the kids in the community to learn how to play golf and be active,” said Snead.

Charlotte Craft, 7, said she saw some change in her swing throughout the week.

“I’m able to do it a lot better than when I first started,” said Craft.

Many of the kids said their favorite part of the week was learning the game, but Craft had a different answer.

“Getting to be on TV,” she told WALB News 10.

If this is something you’d like to get your child involved in next year, call (229) 430-5267.

