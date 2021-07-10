Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Annual ‘Hook A Kid On Golf’ program wraps up

By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eight students were able to show off their new skills Friday as the “Hook A Kid On Golf” program ended.

They spent the week learning golf and life skills.

Many said this was their first time playing golf.

McKenzie Porter participated in the program.
McKenzie Porter participated in the program. (WALB)

McKenzie Porter, 12, said she’s gained a lot more confidence.

“At first, I was really nervous to do it, but now that I got it, I know I can do it and I can come back and try again,” said Porter.

Kaleb Bavel also participated in the program.
Kaleb Bavel also participated in the program. (WALB)

Kaleb Bavel said this was his first time playing golf, but it won’t be his last.

“It’s a very good camp and when you get older, and you get jobs you have to go play golf sometimes and it’s a good opportunity to have,” said Bavel.

Roy Snead is the golf course manager.
Roy Snead is the golf course manager.(WALB)

Golf Course Manager Roy Snead agreed with Bavel and said golf is a life skill.

“Golf is one of those types of things it’s a career move. You can get with your friend, play golf at work or just get with your colleagues to play. Most companies like for you to play golf anyway. It’s just a fun game to play,” said Snead.

After the event was canceled last year, Snead said he thought about some ways to make camp about more than just golf.

“We had some new speakers who came in this year. They spoke about how you should behave in the community, how you should behave on the course, and how you should behave at home. It’s to empower and to engage the kids in the community to learn how to play golf and be active,” said Snead.

Charlotte Craft was part of this year's program.
Charlotte Craft was part of this year's program. (WALB)

Charlotte Craft, 7, said she saw some change in her swing throughout the week.

“I’m able to do it a lot better than when I first started,” said Craft.

Many of the kids said their favorite part of the week was learning the game, but Craft had a different answer.

“Getting to be on TV,” she told WALB News 10.

If this is something you’d like to get your child involved in next year, call (229) 430-5267.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line do not cross
Man in serious condition following Valdosta shooting
The Q's Cakes vending machine in Albany
Albany bakery adds vending machine to serve more customers
A car drove the entrance of Bee Back Liquor on Gillionville Road late Thursday afternoon.
Car drives through Albany business
Ereco Maddox was charged in connection to a molestation incident in Colquitt County.
Atlanta school administrator charged in Colquitt Co. molestation incident
A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam

Latest News

Albany Area Primary Healthcare said these mobile units will help them serve more patients.
New AAPHC mobile units hitting the road soon
The Scottish Rite Foundation funds the program.
VSU summer program helps students with learning disorders
Turner Center Art Park is located right across the street from the main building.
Turner Center Art Park summer music series helps local bands
WALB
Turner Center Art Park summer music series helps local bands