3 indicted in Moultrie fight that led to baby’s death

Gavel on wooden block
Gavel on wooden block(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Three women were indicted and arraigned in Moultrie after a fight led to a 3-month-old’s death in July 2019.

Karen Lashun Harrison, Terra Shanquelle Brown, and Carneata Clark were indicted on June 24 and pleaded not guilty on July 6, according to District Attorney Brad Shealy.

Harrison was arrested the day after a violent fight broke out in the parking lot of Thomas Beauty II store in Moultrie.

Karen Harrison
Karen Harrison

Police said Harrison dropped her baby boy on the pavement during the argument. She was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children, and affray.

Brown, the second person in the fight, was charged with second-degree felony murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and affray.

Terra Shanquelle Brown
Terra Shanquelle Brown(Source: Moultrie Police Department)

Clark was also charged in the incident. Clark was charged with false statements and writings and obstruction of an officer for her involvement in the case.

Carneata Clark
Carneata Clark

We will continue to follow this story and update as more information comes in.

