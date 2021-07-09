Ask the Expert
TiftArea Football Preps For Another Deep Run In 2021
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - Out at TiftArea, the Chula boys are busy gearing up for what they hope is another successful run here in 2021.

Since head coach Erik Soliday took over back in 2018 the Panthers have made three consecutive trips to the State Semifinals but this program is looking for more.

Much like any year, holes need to be filled but the Panthers have plenty of talent coming back and Coach Soliday says they are on the right track to being right where they want to be.

”We’ve really got to be technicians, you know most of the time we’re not as big and fast as the teams we play so we’ve got to be really good technicians in everything we do and I think they’ve seen that,” says Soliday. “There’s little things we’re working on and focusing on this off-season so hopefully who knows what will happen. We’ll play every game and see what happens at the end of the year but I think this group has got a chance to be pretty good if we continue to work.”

And the Panthers will open their season at home on August 27th against Community Christian.

