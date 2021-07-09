Radium Springs bridge repair underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County has officially launched repairs on the Spring Run Bridge at Radium Springs.

Controlling the flow in and out of the Flint River into Radium Springs, the bridge repair is the focal point of the restoration of the area, and the community should expect the bridge area to be closed until all work is completed.

“With the repair of the bridge, the contractor is having to break concrete, and there is too much debris falling for anyone to enter the area,” said Mike Sistrunk, Assistant Director of Public Works for Dougherty County. “It’s simply not safe for anyone to be around or near the bridge area during the construction period.”

No Trespassing signage is now in place around the bridge construction area, where fencing has already been installed. No one is allowed to kayak from the Flint River into the Springs.

This will be prohibited and strictly enforced by Dougherty County Police Department and violators will be arrested and charged.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.