Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Radium Springs bridge repair underway

Assistant Director of Public Works Mike Sistrunk said, “It’s simply not safe for anyone to be...
Assistant Director of Public Works Mike Sistrunk said, “It’s simply not safe for anyone to be around the bridge."(Dougherty Co.)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County has officially launched repairs on the Spring Run Bridge at Radium Springs.

Controlling the flow in and out of the Flint River into Radium Springs, the bridge repair is the focal point of the restoration of the area, and the community should expect the bridge area to be closed until all work is completed.

“With the repair of the bridge, the contractor is having to break concrete, and there is too much debris falling for anyone to enter the area,” said Mike Sistrunk, Assistant Director of Public Works for Dougherty County. “It’s simply not safe for anyone to be around or near the bridge area during the construction period.”

No Trespassing signage is now in place around the bridge construction area, where fencing has already been installed. No one is allowed to kayak from the Flint River into the Springs.

This will be prohibited and strictly enforced by Dougherty County Police Department and violators will be arrested and charged.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line do not cross
Man in serious condition following Valdosta shooting
The Q's Cakes vending machine in Albany
Albany bakery adds vending machine to serve more customers
Ereco Maddox was charged in connection to a molestation incident in Colquitt County.
Atlanta school administrator charged in Colquitt Co. molestation incident
A car drove the entrance of Bee Back Liquor on Gillionville Road late Thursday afternoon.
Car drives through Albany business
Antwain Wade's car being towed after a pit maneuver was used on it.
Family wants disclosure in Worth deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday voted to finalize scores given...
Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses
A missing wedding band has been returned to its owner after a 10-year-old found it in Florida...
Lost wedding ring returned to owner after chance encounter at Florida springs
Emergency doctors said it’s common during the summer to see more injuries from distracted...
Phoebe sees uptick in distracted driving injuries