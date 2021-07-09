Ask the Expert
Phoebe sees uptick in distracted driving injuries

By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe emergency room officials said they’re seeing an uptick of injuries from distracted driving.

Emergency doctors said it’s common during the summer to see more injuries from distracted driving crashes because more people are traveling. Something new they’re seeing is more severe injuries than usual.

Dr. Lemuel Dent is an ER surgeon at Phoebe. He said some of the injuries they see from distracted driving accidents range from bruises and strains to brain injuries.

“Even though during the pandemic we had fewer people on the roads, the actual severity of the accidents went up. We had more deaths statewide. A lot of this is due to distracted driving and that is defined as any activity that you’re engaged in that’s non-driving related,” said Dent.

Dr. Lemuel Dent is the trauma medical director at Phoebe.
He said brain injury is the most serious and can be life-changing.

“In a lot of these high-speed crashes, it takes months, six months to a year to get back to your full capacity. Some people have lifelong disabilities. You can have a closed head injury where the brain is bruised. You may never be the same again,” said Dent.

He said not only are there more people being injured in car crashes but more pedestrians are being hit.

“When you text or answer phone calls, your eyes are off the road, sometimes as much as five seconds. If you’re driving 50 miles per hour, you can go almost the length of a football field with your eyes of the road,” said Dent.

Dent said in just those few seconds, you can get into or cause a serious accident.

His advice: pull off the road to answer your phone, respond to a text or when using your GPS.

