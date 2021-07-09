Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New Ga. law expands protection for victims in an abusive relationship

By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, a new law recently went into effect that expands the list of who can apply for a protective order if they’re in an abusive relationship.

House Bill 231, signed by Governor Brian Kemp back in May, now provides protections for those in dating relationships, who were in dating relationships and those in a relationship where there’s a pregnancy.

Safe Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services has an outreach branch that helps people in abusive relationships apply for temporary protective orders (TPO’s) through the courts.

“It’s a very strong order. The police, city and county, take it very seriously. But, it was restricted,” said Executive Director of Safe Shelter Cheryl Branch.

Even with the previous limitations of the TPO’s, Branch says their outreach office was busy helping people apply in the Savannah area.

“Last year they did over 350 protective orders. So we see a lot of people that really do need them.”

And Branch says with the new law, she believes that number will climb.

“Probably, I don’t see how it wouldn’t.”

Branch calls the new law a game-changer for those in relationships outside of marriage or formerly married.

“That leaves out a lot of people. People in dating violence, dating situations where there’s been violence. Former boyfriend and girlfriends...”

To those in a violent and abusive relationship, Branch asks that they consider calling Safe Shelter’s outreach team to talk about options.

“It’s a Superior Court order. If it’s violated, the perpetrator can be arrested for stalking, which is a felony. So it’s a big deal, and it can protect you and your children.”

For more information about how you can reach out for help, head to their website, or call 912-651-0004.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
The victims are expected to recover
Man arrested after two Valdosta women shot
A car drove the entrance of Bee Back Liquor on Gillionville Road late Thursday afternoon.
Car drives through Albany business
Crime scene
Teen injured after Albany shooting
Cordele PD will have new chief, with the city manager making the change
Cordele to have new PD chief

Latest News

Crime scene
Teen injured after Albany shooting
A video of Army Specialist Ethan Houston surprising his mother at a Tallahassee Publix has gone...
‘The scream heard around the world’: Army Specialist comes home to surprise his mom in Tallahassee
Albany Area Primary Healthcare said these mobile units will help them serve more patients.
New AAPHC mobile units hitting the road soon
Eight kids participated in the annual "Hook A Kid On Golf" program this year.
Annual ‘Hook A Kid On Golf’ program wraps up
The Scottish Rite Foundation funds the program.
VSU summer program helps students with learning disorders