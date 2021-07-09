Man arrested after two Valdosta women are shot

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Valdosta Police officers responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after citizens called E911 to report hearing gunshots.

As officers arrived, they learned that two women went to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One 19-year-old victim, a female, had a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The other 31-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to her leg.

Chapman was arrested in Adel (Lowndes Co. Sheriff)

During the investigation, detectives determined that Willie Curtis Chapman, who was known to one victim, had followed them to the 800 block of South Fry Street, and started shooting.

Detectives sent the information on Chapman out to local agencies, and officers with the Adel Police Department quickly located him at a house and arrested him.

Chapman is being held at Lowndes County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

Both victims are still hospitalized but are in good condition.

