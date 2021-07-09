Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lea Henry Hosts 36th Camp of Champs

Lea Henry Hosts 36th Camp of Champs
Lea Henry Hosts 36th Camp of Champs(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week is a busy one over at Deerfield-Windsor as Lea Henry, the Dougherty County Schools athletic director and husband Greg Manning are hosting the 36th annual Camp of Champs.

Week one of the two week basketball camp is in full swing with over 100 young basketball stars in attendance.

The campers, aged 5 to 18 received fundamental training in the morning and a slate of games in the afternoon, and for Coach Henry, the chance to continue growing this camp is a blessing.

”The opportunity to have two weeks of basketball, you know just to have fun, get better and to you know, we have a really good staff, so we take the time and make sure we’re teaching the kids the true fundamentals of the game,” said Henry. “We just just try to keep them understanding that if they want to be a good player it’s not just about getting out and playing five on five, you gotta really take time to work on your individual game and the things we teach in camp are things they can continue to work on on their own.”

Week one of camp ends on Friday and week two will get underway on Monday, July 12th.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line do not cross
Man in serious condition following Valdosta shooting
The Q's Cakes vending machine in Albany
Albany bakery adds vending machine to serve more customers
A car drove the entrance of Bee Back Liquor on Gillionville Road late Thursday afternoon.
Car drives through Albany business
Ereco Maddox was charged in connection to a molestation incident in Colquitt County.
Atlanta school administrator charged in Colquitt Co. molestation incident
Antwain Wade's car being towed after a pit maneuver was used on it.
Family wants disclosure in Worth deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

TiftArea Football Preps For Another Deep Run In 2021
TiftArea Football Preps For Another Deep Run In 2021
Tift County Preps For Start to Noel Dean Era
Tift County Preps For Start to Noel Dean Era
Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: WALB)
New era of racing coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway
Tyrus Washington commits to the University of Arkansas
Sixth Lee County Trojan commits to a DI program