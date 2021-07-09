Lea Henry Hosts 36th Camp of Champs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week is a busy one over at Deerfield-Windsor as Lea Henry, the Dougherty County Schools athletic director and husband Greg Manning are hosting the 36th annual Camp of Champs.

Week one of the two week basketball camp is in full swing with over 100 young basketball stars in attendance.

The campers, aged 5 to 18 received fundamental training in the morning and a slate of games in the afternoon, and for Coach Henry, the chance to continue growing this camp is a blessing.

”The opportunity to have two weeks of basketball, you know just to have fun, get better and to you know, we have a really good staff, so we take the time and make sure we’re teaching the kids the true fundamentals of the game,” said Henry. “We just just try to keep them understanding that if they want to be a good player it’s not just about getting out and playing five on five, you gotta really take time to work on your individual game and the things we teach in camp are things they can continue to work on on their own.”

Week one of camp ends on Friday and week two will get underway on Monday, July 12th.

