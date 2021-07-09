Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cordele to have new PD chief

Cordele PD will have new chief, with the city manager making the change
Cordele PD will have new chief, with the city manager making the change
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele City Manager Roland McCarthy is replacing the city’s longtime police chief.

McCarthy said he felt like it was time for new leadership in the department, and says he’s looking for someone “who can better connect with younger officers and help citizens feel safe.”

He commended Chief Lewis Green for his 36 years of service to the community.

Tuesday, McCarthy told Chief Green that he could retire or be fired. Green accepted and signed a retirement letter, and retires on August 1. He was placed on administrative leave until then.

Captain Scott Farrow is serving as the Interim Police Chief, and there is no word on when a new chief will be named.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line do not cross
Man in serious condition following Valdosta shooting
The Q's Cakes vending machine in Albany
Albany bakery adds vending machine to serve more customers
A car drove the entrance of Bee Back Liquor on Gillionville Road late Thursday afternoon.
Car drives through Albany business
Ereco Maddox was charged in connection to a molestation incident in Colquitt County.
Atlanta school administrator charged in Colquitt Co. molestation incident
Antwain Wade's car being towed after a pit maneuver was used on it.
Family wants disclosure in Worth deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

The victims are expected to recover
Man arrested after two Valdosta women are shot
Assistant Director of Public Works Mike Sistrunk said, “It’s simply not safe for anyone to be...
Radium Springs bridge repair underway
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday voted to finalize scores given...
Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses