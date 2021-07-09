Cordele to have new PD chief

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele City Manager Roland McCarthy is replacing the city’s longtime police chief.

McCarthy said he felt like it was time for new leadership in the department, and says he’s looking for someone “who can better connect with younger officers and help citizens feel safe.”

He commended Chief Lewis Green for his 36 years of service to the community.

Tuesday, McCarthy told Chief Green that he could retire or be fired. Green accepted and signed a retirement letter, and retires on August 1. He was placed on administrative leave until then.

Captain Scott Farrow is serving as the Interim Police Chief, and there is no word on when a new chief will be named.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.