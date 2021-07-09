BINGE IT!: Disney+ adds another action-packed series with Marvel’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Solider’

Every month, Digital Content Producer Kim McCullough chooses a binge-worthy show to watch and discuss with fellow tv lovers for a new installment of “BINGE IT!.”

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, I have an action-packed series that I’m sure you’re familiar with.

This month, I watched a Marvel show in one setting to experience what Marvel fans feel when watching the franchise. And from my experience with this series, I can see why they’re hooked.

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Solider on Disney+ is an addition to the Avengers collection that focuses on an adventurous storyline that moves the franchise forward.

The storyline takes place after events from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which premiered in theaters in April 2019.

The series premiered on Disney+ in March 2021.

Rotten Tomatoes gave the series a 90% approval rating with one critic review saying “the series does a fantastic job of connecting the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) an intriguing new plotline designed especially for television.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is rated TV-14 due to strong, coarse language and intense violence.

I’m not going to hold you much longer, let’s get into some hero action and see how members of the Avengers save the world — again.

Review:

It’s been six months since the return of the people that vanished during the Blip. Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, also returns and is still on job as an Avenger stopping terrorist groups from causing havoc and dismay.

The world is mourning the loss of the great Captain America and Sam, who now has the Shield, gives it to the American government, figuring it will be used for remembrance and display in a museum. This decision doesn’t sit right with Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Solider.

Soon afterward, another terrorist group, The Flag Smashers, is on the prowl and they are stacked in numbers. They are super soldiers going against the government in many ways.

Though the group’s intentions are pure, their approach is insanely violent towards the people that don’t care about the cause.

This causes Sam and Bucky to come together to stop them from hurting more people. Sam and Bucky aren’t the best of friends but they put it aside for the sake of the mission.

But just when they weren’t expecting it, the government announced a new Captain America, John Walker, making Sam and Bucky very upset.

Walker tries to live up to the Captain America name but isn’t quite as impressive as the first. Though he tries to team up with Falcon and the Winter Solider, they continue to decline the offer making Walker a little bitter.

During this time, Bucky introduces Sam to one of the first super soldiers.

Bucky then has the idea and recruits a prisoner with knowledge of the product that the terrorist group is going after.

The three go off to find information but then end up fighting their way out after an unfortunate exposure.

A pretty good fight scene plays out, but they get lucky when an old friend shows up and helps them out.

Soon after, Sam attempts to reason with the leader of the terrorist group but Captain America intervenes and another fight leads to the product being destroyed.

At the same time, the Wakandans, along with Captain America, a looking to put the prisoner back behind bars.

A fight between the two threatens Captain America’s pride. Soon afterward, a battle with Flag Smashers drives him over the edge with the world watching. He’s stripped of his title.

After having a conversation with an old hero, Sam realizes his fate is being the one who can protect the people and so he begins working on his skills with the shield.

Now, it’s time to stop the terrorists once and for all. Sam dressed as a new Captain America, flies to New York to stop the terrorists from attacking the government.

After a battle, the Flag Smashers are finally gone. Falcon reasons with the government for wronging people initially.

Afterward, Bucky makes amends with the people he wronged as the Winter Soldier, and the old hero was finally honored.

And it isn’t the last we will see of the former Captain America.

Kim's Binge It! rating:



Kim’s rating system is simple and straight to the point:

1 – Hard to finish: It may be new but it’s not good. Definitely hard to finish the season.

2 – Boring: I finished the season, but it wasn’t that exciting or engaging.

3 – At least the storyline was decent: It was good, but the show didn’t pull me in.

4 – It was good: The show was engaging and interesting.

5 – I was hooked: I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.

I’m happy to say The Falcon and the Winter Soldier received a 5 in our Binge It! series.

One word to describe this series: action. From beginning to end, action-packed scenes kept the show interesting and engaging. True to the Marvel franchise, the scenes include cinematic and special feature greatness and continues the Avengers story while adding to their heroic cause. Of course, I would recommend this show to comic book fans, but also to anyone who enjoys a binge full of crime-fighting. The characters are very strong and a good reason I was hooked to the screen.

I know Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Solider has more in store for bingers and just like you, I’m ready for season 2.

