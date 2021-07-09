Ask the Expert
Albany State Football Hosts Prospect Camp

Albany State Football Hosts Prospect Camp
Albany State Football Hosts Prospect Camp(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State Coliseum was the place to be on Friday as the Golden Rams hosted a prospect camp.

Over 100 athletes from all over the southeast took over the Good Life City with the hopes of impressing.

ASU put the guys through countless drills, one on one’s and combine tests, the goal to get early eyes on some future talent.

Overall it was a big day which the Rams know is very important.

”We kind of be strategic about inviting who we think the top guys we are kind of looking at from all over the state and the panhandle in Florida so we get a chance to see them run around but they also get the chance to see our beautiful campus and kind of evaluate us as coaches,” said Rams head coach Gabe Giardina. “I always say we have a lot to sell here at the unsinkable Albany State University so it’s a great kind of time for them to get a lot out of it as far as seeing us but also us getting to see how good these young men really are.”

A big day for the Rams who will be back on the field for fall camp in less than a month.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

