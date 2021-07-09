Ask the Expert
Albany hosts swim lessons to help prevent children from drowning

By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Your kids can learn to swim at Driskell Pool in Albany.

The city is offering “Learn to Swim,” a program aimed to get children more comfortable around water.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said no children have drowned recently. He attributed that to one thing.

“We have not had a child drown since we started the ‘Swim for Lif’e program. That’s good,” said Fowler.

He said it’s proof swimming programs work. He wasn’t able to host Swim for Life this year, so the city is holding Learn to Swim.

Recreations Superintendent Velvet Poole said learning to swim is so important for Albany because it’s surrounded by bodies of water.

“Swimming is the only sport that you can actually learn and save your life. The statistics say that children under 10 are more likely to drown,” said Poole.

Poole said most people are unaware certain bodies of water have currents.

“It’s accidental drowning because you don’t understand the water current, but if you know the basic holding your breath and finding a way to get to the top, I think it’s a great thing that all children should learn,” said Poole.

Fowler said even experienced swimmers can drown in a strong current.

“A lot of the times people think they’re in control. The water is very powerful. You can drown in three feet of water,” said Fowler.

Fowler said he knows firsthand people will go into dangerous situations because they see someone else do it.

“My godbrother did the same thing. He saw some young people in the water. He did not know how to swim, but he saw everyone else doing it. He jumped in and drowned,” said Fowler.

He said from then on, he became passionate about stressing the importance of children learning from an early age how to swim.

Fowler said some important things to know when going swimming is to have a buddy, keep some type of float nearby and only go into water you’re comfortable with.

Swim lessons are at Driskell Pool, 1021 S. McKinley Street. They have lessons Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:15-4:15 p.m. You can register by calling (229) 430-5222 or by visiting 1301 N. Monroe Street. Lessons end Aug. 6. The cost is $25 for the first child with a discount for additional children in the same household.

