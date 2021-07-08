Tift County Preps For Start to Noel Dean Era

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Tifton the Blue Devils from Tift County are busy preparing for their first season under new head football coach Noel Dean.

A program still in search of their first state title since 1983.

Numbers are high and the guys are feeling good and the hope is 2021 will bring the teams first over .500 record since 2018.

For Coach Dean, it’s all about taking things day by day and making sure his team is ready to go come August.

”You know we had to kind of rebuild the whole infrastructure of what was going on around here and we’re still working on that from the Kindergarten to the 12th grade deal so this is going to be a long term project that we hope to net some short term gains for the kids that are here now and do our best,” said Dean. “We’re living in two worlds right now of building you know a power and then on top of that getting kids ready to play this fall.”

Tift County is set to open their season August 20th against Crisp County.

