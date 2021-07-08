Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sixth Lee County Trojan commits to a DI program

Tyrus Washington commits to the University of Arkansas
Tyrus Washington commits to the University of Arkansas
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a busy off-season for Lee County football. A sixth Trojan has now committed to a division one program.

This time, it’s Tyrus Washington.

The tight end announcing Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to Arkansas. Washington also had offers from Central Florida and Cincinnati.

The three-star tight end going to TE U to join Coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the Razorbacks.

This opportunity is one he didn’t think would be in his cards, but it’s one he’s going to make the most of next season.

“I’m grateful, blessed. I didn’t see myself in this position probably three years ago. I wasn’t even looking to be in this position three years ago, I just wanted to play basically,” said Washington.

Washington added, “Then my family, they supported me either way. Either which school I went to they going to support me. I’m glad I got this out of the way because now it’s time to get a ring. The main focus is to get a ring, since last year with how we ended last year, we gotta come back and finish that one.”

Washington plans to enroll early with the Razorbacks. Until then, it’s all about returning the state title trophy to Leesburg.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Price's grandmother was indicted Wednesday in connection to his death almost two years...
Woman indicted for young grandson's murder
Jason Cooper
Update: Body of missing man at Ashburn pond found, family remembers
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
Antwain Wade's car being towed after a pit maneuver was used on it.
Attorneys look for answers after family denied visitation following Worth Co. deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: WALB)
New era of racing coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway
Lee Co.'s Malcom Jones commits to Virginia Tech
Lee Co.'s Malcom Jones commits to Virginia Tech
USC's Reggie Bush lost his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found he and his...
NCAA rule changes not an instant reinstatement of Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman win, records
Remington Smith Named Junior Olympic Shooting Champion
Remington Smith Named Junior Olympic Shooting Champion