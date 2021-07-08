Sixth Lee County Trojan commits to a DI program

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a busy off-season for Lee County football. A sixth Trojan has now committed to a division one program.

This time, it’s Tyrus Washington.

The tight end announcing Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to Arkansas. Washington also had offers from Central Florida and Cincinnati.

The three-star tight end going to TE U to join Coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the Razorbacks.

This opportunity is one he didn’t think would be in his cards, but it’s one he’s going to make the most of next season.

“I’m grateful, blessed. I didn’t see myself in this position probably three years ago. I wasn’t even looking to be in this position three years ago, I just wanted to play basically,” said Washington.

Washington added, “Then my family, they supported me either way. Either which school I went to they going to support me. I’m glad I got this out of the way because now it’s time to get a ring. The main focus is to get a ring, since last year with how we ended last year, we gotta come back and finish that one.”

Washington plans to enroll early with the Razorbacks. Until then, it’s all about returning the state title trophy to Leesburg.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.