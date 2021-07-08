Several people hurt when tornado hits Ga. naval submarine base

KINGS BAY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, a suspected tornado touched down at Georgia’s Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Multiple people on the base suffered injuries.

A family camp area on base and a quiet RV park by a lake were ripped apart.

“Multiple trailers flipped over. People walking around looking confused, disheveled, and just battered from flipping over in their trailers,” said Sergio Rodriguez, naval base contractor who lives on base.

He jumped in his truck to check on his 83-year-old friend Larry minutes after the storm touched down.

The first thought that came to my mind was — “I gotta make sure he’s okay. He’s elderly. If he was to have been flipped over in that thing, it wouldn’t have been a minor injury,” he said.

Thankfully Larry was okay. But officials say at least ten people were injured.

“I saw a lady with some scrapes and bruises get transported. I also was told there was a child transported with a potential broken wrist,” he said.

Fortunately none of the injuries are life threatening but there were some close calls.

“There was a trailer that did make it into the lake. They were out there trying to recover the family that ended up in the lake as well. It was pretty chaotic,” he said.

Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke Wednesday with Capt. Chester Parks, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay commanding officer, and assured him that his team has his full attention and he is standing by to provide any necessary Congressional assistance.

“My staff is here to support affected military personnel and their families, who can contact my office at 470-786-7800. My whole team and I are praying for a full recovery for everyone hurt by this storm,” Ossoff said. “We urge all Georgians to comply with state and local orders and monitor local news media and the National Weather Service for updates as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to affect the state.

