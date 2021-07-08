Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Price's grandmother was indicted Wednesday in connection to his death almost two years...
Woman indicted for young grandson's murder
Antwain Wade's car being towed after a pit maneuver was used on it.
Family wants disclosure in Worth deputy-involved shooting
Police line do not cross
Man in serious condition following Valdosta shooting
WALB 's First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa, 2021's first named storm.
Elsa’s path in South Ga. affects some businesses, county and city services

Latest News

During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Tears, prayer mark end to search for Florida condo survivors
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Ward 6 Commissioner Demetrius Young said that residents are encouraged to join in this...
Operation Clean Sweep enters round II
A man in Los Angeles who is accused of trying to set a church cross on fire was seen trying to...
VIDEO: Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church’s cross on fire
A man in Los Angeles who is accused of trying to set a church cross on fire was seen trying to...
Man seen leaping roof to roof accused of setting church on fire